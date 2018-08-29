

CTV Winnipeg





A personal care home in Portage la Prairie has had conditions placed on its operating licence after an investigation discovered 12 cases of mistreatment.

In December 2017, the Lions Prairie Manor Personal Care Home, which is operated by Southern Health-Santé Sud, was put under a review after multiple complaints between August 2016 and October 2017.

According to a provincial news release, the investigation conducted by the Protection for Persons in Care Office (PPCO) found that 17 of the 21 complaints were determined likely to have happened and 12 of those instances were deemed to be cases mistreatment. None of the complaints were found to be abusive or neglectful.

“First and foremost, our concern is for the people who live in Lions Prairie Manor and their families,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen in the release.

“This investigation detailed a number of unacceptable incidents where residents were mistreated. We will ensure residents receive a higher and more consistent standard of care. We are confident Southern Health-Santé Sud and facility management are working diligently to meet the licence conditions we’ve imposed in a timely manner.”

The PPCO recommended seven binding directives to the seniors home, including making sure that staff know the expectations about helping residents use the washroom during mealtimes. Lions Prairie Manor has to prove that these directives have been applied before the conditions are lifted.

Under the conditions placed on the licence, the facility can’t take in new residents and it has to adhere to PPCO’s reporting requirements within 100 days. Also by Dec. 18, the staff has to be educated as outlined by the PPCO and the residence has to show progress that the staff are using an integrated care plan to deliver resident-centred care.

“First and foremost, we would like to extend regret and apology for any mistreatment experienced by residents and their families,” said Jane Curtis, CEO of Southern Health-Santé Sud

“Significant steps to remedy identified factors have occurred in the past six to nine months and we are committed to continue working collaboratively with residents, their families and the province until the facility fully meets all the recommendations.”