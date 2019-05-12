

It’s an extra special Manitoba Day for 12 people living in the province.

Twelve Manitobans have been selected by the Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba to receive the Order of Manitoba.

It’s the province’s highest honour.

The order honours Manitobans who have demonstrated excellence and achievement by enriching the social, cultural or economic well-being of the province.

“The 2019 Order of Manitoba members have each demonstrated excellence and a passionate commitment to making the world a better place, at the local, national and international levels,” said Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon in a release. “As community leaders and role models, they are as inspirational as they are accomplished.”

The appointments to the order are made based on the recommendations of an advisory council.

The ceremony will take place on July 18 at the Manitoba Legislature.

The following Manitobans will be part of the 2019 ceremony:

Dr. Vivian Bruce

Mr. Marcel Desautels, C.M.

Mr. James Ehnes, C.M.

Ms. Kathy Hildebrand

Mr. Arvid Loewen

Ms. Barbara Nepinak

Mr. Clarence Nepinak

Mr. Steven Schipper, C.M.

Ms. Trudy Schroeder

Mr. Harvey Secter

Ms. Joy Smith

Dr. Michael West

The list of all Order of Manitoba members is on permanent display in the Legislative Building.