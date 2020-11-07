WINNIPEG -- The province is holding a news conference after paramedics treated 12 patients at Maples Personal Care Home Friday night, three of which were taken to hospital.

The conference will be live-streamed here at 5:30 p.m. and will consist of two WRHA officials and the vice-president of long-term care operations for western Canada at Revera, the company that runs the care home.

The City of Winnipeg confirmed to CTV News that multiple ambulances were called to the care home and that 12 people were assessed.

According to the city, a 911 call came from the care home at 7:10 p.m. and an ambulance was sent. Two minutes later, another call came from the care home and another ambulance and the District Chief of Paramedic Operations was sent.

Over the course of the night the city said two more ambulances were sent to the care home and paramedics stayed on scene until 2:00 a.m.

The Mayor took to twitter on Saturday to say city staff has been in touch with the Winnipeg Region Health Authority.

The WFPS attended Maples PCH last night and City staff have been in contact with the WRHA and Shared Health identifying concerns for their attention and action. Thank you to WFPS personnel for ongoing efforts. — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) November 7, 2020

Cameron Friesen, the Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living, also posted Saturday afternoon, saying he has an urgent meeting scheduled with the company that runs the care home.

I am devastated to learn today about the situation at Maples LTC Home.



I have just come out of an urgent meeting with Revera, dept officials and WRHA.



I have directed health leadership to provide an explanation to MBans today. Details on public briefing coming shortly. — Cameron Friesen (@CameronFriesen) November 7, 2020

CTV News has reached out to Revera, the company that runs the care home, along with the health authority and the province for comment.

This is a developing story. More details to come.