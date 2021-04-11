WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding Liv Seenie, a missing 12-year-old girl.

Seenie was last seen in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

She is described as about five-foot-seven or eight inches tall, having a heavy build with dark brown shoulder long hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black t-shirt with three-quarter sleeve, dark pants, socks and no shoes. She was also carrying a dark green satchel bag.

Winnipeg police are concerned about Seenie’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.