UPDATE: Police said Haley Mckelvey has been found safe.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help in finding a 12-year-old girl missing for over a week.

Haley Mckelvey was last seen on Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. in Winnipeg’s West End.

She is described as four foot five, 115 pounds with brown eyes and long, black, straight hair. Mckelvey was last seen wearing a black vest with “Red Man” on the front, jeans and black sandals.

Police are worried for Mckelvey’s well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.