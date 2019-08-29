12-year-old girl missing over a week found safe: police
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 1:31PM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 7:14AM CST
UPDATE: Police said Haley Mckelvey has been found safe.
EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help in finding a 12-year-old girl missing for over a week.
Haley Mckelvey was last seen on Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. in Winnipeg’s West End.
She is described as four foot five, 115 pounds with brown eyes and long, black, straight hair. Mckelvey was last seen wearing a black vest with “Red Man” on the front, jeans and black sandals.
Police are worried for Mckelvey’s well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.