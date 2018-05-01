Featured
12-year-old robbed, assaulted in Point Douglas area
On Tuesday, police released surveillance photos of the person they believe is the suspect. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 11:17AM CST
A 12-year-old boy was robbed on his way home from a store in the Point Douglas area, according to Winnipeg police.
It happened on February 11 around 9:30 a.m. Police said a boy was walking home from a store on Euclid Avenue when he was grabbed from behind. A suspect choked him, punched him and threw him to the ground before demanding money.
Police said the boy gave the suspect a bank card belonging to his mother, and then the suspect left.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20’s, approximately five feet nine inches tall, with an average build and black hair. Police said he was wearing green/blue gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).