

CTV Winnipeg





A 12-year-old boy was robbed on his way home from a store in the Point Douglas area, according to Winnipeg police.

It happened on February 11 around 9:30 a.m. Police said a boy was walking home from a store on Euclid Avenue when he was grabbed from behind. A suspect choked him, punched him and threw him to the ground before demanding money.

Police said the boy gave the suspect a bank card belonging to his mother, and then the suspect left.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20’s, approximately five feet nine inches tall, with an average build and black hair. Police said he was wearing green/blue gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).