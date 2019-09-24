13-year boil-water order finally lifted in Eastern Manitoba community
Boil water advisory lifted for RM of Alexander after 13 years (file image)
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 6:14AM CST
The Rural Municipality of Alexander, northeast of Winnipeg, can now resume normal water usage.
The community’s boil-water order, in effect since April of 2006, was lifted Monday by the Interlake Eastern Regional Health Authority.
In a letter from the Authority’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Karen Robinson, the RM was told testing showed its water plant now meets regulatory standards.
