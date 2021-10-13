13-year-old boy arrested in stabbing of teen: Manitoba RCMP

WINNIPEG -

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing of a teen on Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Mounties were called to a stabbing at a home on Hillside drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy with a stab wound. He was taken to the nursing station and then taken to a hospital.

Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.

A 13-year-old boy from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation is facing a charge of assault with a weapon. This charge has not been proven in court.

He was released from custody with an upcoming court date.

The 15-year-old boy was treated and released from the hospital.

RCMP officers in Nelson House continue to investigate.