Featured
13-year-old charged in relation to teen’s stabbing death
The WPS homicide unit investigated and believe the 17-year-old was stabbed during an altercation with another boy.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 1:15PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 13-year-old boy after a teenager was stabbed to death on Monday.
Around 4 p.m. police went to the railway underpass on McPhillips Street by Logan Avenue for a 17-year-old who has been assaulted.
The teenage boy was taken to hospital where he died.
The WPS homicide unit investigated and believe the 17-year-old was stabbed during an altercation with another boy.
On Friday around 11:05 a.m. officers found the suspect in the 700 block of Stella Avenue and arrested him after a short chase.
The 13-year-old boy from Winnipeg has been charged with second degree murder. He is in custody.