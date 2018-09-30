

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 13-year-old boy after a teenager was stabbed to death on Monday.

Around 4 p.m. police went to the railway underpass on McPhillips Street by Logan Avenue for a 17-year-old who has been assaulted.

The teenage boy was taken to hospital where he died.

The WPS homicide unit investigated and believe the 17-year-old was stabbed during an altercation with another boy.

On Friday around 11:05 a.m. officers found the suspect in the 700 block of Stella Avenue and arrested him after a short chase.

The 13-year-old boy from Winnipeg has been charged with second degree murder. He is in custody.