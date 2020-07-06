WINNIPEG -- A 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg has died following a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 1 at the junction of Highway 26 in the RM of Portage la Prairie at approximately 2:30 p.m.

According to officers, an eastbound vehicle was turning north onto Highway 26 when it entered the intersection and was struck by a vehicle heading west on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The eastbound vehicle was being driven by a 36-year-old woman, and had two passengers, a 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old and the 10-year-old were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Winnipeg, was treated and released on scene, according to officers.

RCMP said alcohol is not a factor in the crash, and seatbelts were in use.

Portage la Prairie RCMP and a traffic analyst continue to investigate.

-With files from CTV's Devon McKendrick.