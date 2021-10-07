132 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Manitoba on Thursday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba announced 132 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

The total is the highest one-day case count since June 19, when 151 cases were reported.

The death was a man in his 60s from Winnipeg linked to an unspecified variant of concern. This brings the death toll from COVID-19 to 1,215.

The province also provided information on the COVID-19 death reported Wednesday. The death was a man in his 100s from Winnipeg and also linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

There have been 61,257 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since the pandemic started. The province removed 15 cases due to a data correction.

Of the 132 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, 95 were in people not fully vaccinated. The cases, broken down by region, include:

-10 new cases (nine people not fully vaccinated) in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region;

-37 new cases (26 people not fully vaccinated) in the Northern Health Region;

-24 new cases (16 people not fully vaccinated) in the Prairie Mountain Health Region;

-33 new cases (25 people not fully vaccinated) in the Southern Health Region; and

-28 new cases (19 people not fully vaccinated) in the Winnipeg Health Region.

The province said 78 of the 132 new cases were in people not vaccinated, 17 were in people partially vaccinated, and 37 were in people who were fully vaccinated.

Manitoba has 868 active COVID-19 cases, and 59,174 people have recovered.

There are 85 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 45 people with active COVID-19 cases, while the rest are no longer infectious, but still require care. There are 15 patients receiving intensive care, with nine have active COVID-19 cases.

According to provincial data, of the 45 people in hospital with active COVID-19, 38 are not vaccinated, five are fully vaccinated and two people are partially vaccinated. Eight of the nine patients with active COVID-19 receiving intensive care are unvaccinated, while one person is partially vaccinated.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate is 3.4 per cent, while it is 1.5 per cent in Winnipeg.