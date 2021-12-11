14 foot inflatable Santa is decked out in a Bomber jersey to show support ahead of Sunday’s Grey Cup showdown.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are hoping to defend their Grey Cup title this weekend and they have a very big supporter in the River Park South neighbourhood: Santa Claus.

Last Christmas Jay Porath was looking to spread some holiday cheer around his house and decided to set up a 14 foot inflatable Santa in his backyard.

“It’s kind of big and ridiculous but it’ll make the kids happy so I set it up for them and I had no idea how much joy and excitement it would bring for everyone in the neighbourhood, and it really became a bit of an icon around here.”

After the Bombers big win in the West Division Final, Porath wanted to give Santa a new look and got to work making him a giant Blue Bomber Jersey to show support for the Bombers.

“I really had no idea how I was going to do it, but I found some blue sheets on Amazon and it took off from there.”

The giant Santa is wearing number 25 and has a big ‘W’ on his chest so there’s no mistaking what team he’s supporting in Sunday’s game against Hamilton.

”I used some spray paint, some fabric paint and whatever else I could find that would work to design the logo and get it on there, and I got some iron-on material to make his name and numbers on the back,” said Porath.

He said the inflatable Bomber Santa has become quite the attraction in his neighbourhood and he’s also receiving a lot of great feedback on social media.

“People have been stopping by, taking selfies with him and they really love him.”

Porath hopes the giant Bomber fan will bring the team some luck in the Grey Cup on Sunday.