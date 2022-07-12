14-year-old arrested in connection to stabbing in Grant Park area
14-year-old arrested in connection to stabbing in Grant Park area
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 14-year-old following a stabbing on Tuesday night in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Police said they were called to an incident in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue. Officers confirmed that a taped off house at Lorette Avenue and Thurso Street is also related to the attack.
Police note three people were assaulted during this incident – two men, aged 43 and 46, who were treated for injuries and are now in stable condition. The third victim is an 84-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she received emergency surgery.
A 14-year-old has been arrested.
Police said they will be providing more information on the incident in a news release. CTV News Winnipeg will update the story as more details are made available.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada expected to raise key interest rate by 0.75% Wednesday
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
Canadian food suppliers signal more price hikes coming to grocery stores
Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to grocery retailers informing them of upcoming price hikes.
Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Rogers will reimburse customers for up to 5 days of service
Following Rogers' nationwide network outage from last week, which interrupted telephone and internet services, the company announced on Tuesday that it will reimburse all impacted customers for up to five days of service.
Exclusive | RCMP vacancy rate highest in Manitoba, Nunavut and B.C.
The RCMP's national vacancy rate is currently 4.3 per cent, which is equivalent to an estimated 300 positions. With fewer recruits entering training and more members leaving, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police needs to fill more boots.
Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school
A new wave of anger swept through Uvalde on Tuesday over surveillance footage of police officers in body armor milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman carried out a massacre inside a fourth-grade classroom where 19 children and two teachers were killed.
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness
Abruptly raising the question of witness tampering, the Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump had attempted to contact a person who was talking to the panel about its investigation of the former president and the 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Redblacks' Masoli calls out racism in CFL following Marino hit response
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has spoken out following Friday's game in which he was severely injured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, accusing the league of turning a blind eye to racism.
Set bedtime back to prepare your child for kindergarten, study says
A backpack, lunch box, crayons and at least 10 hours of sleep each night are all things children need to get off to a good start in kindergarten, according to a new study.
Regina
-
Redblacks' Masoli calls out racism in CFL following Marino hit response
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has spoken out following Friday's game in which he was severely injured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, accusing the league of turning a blind eye to racism.
-
'It’s not done with us': BA.5 subvariant leads to emerging seventh wave of COVID-19
A summer COVID-19 surge is emerging across Canada as the more transmissible BA.5 subvariant pops up, including in Saskatchewan.
-
Canadian food suppliers signal more price hikes coming to grocery stores
Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to grocery retailers informing them of upcoming price hikes.
Saskatoon
-
Frank Young's family 'heartbroken' after missing Sask. boy's body found
During a sombre news conference, the family of Frank Young shared both their sadness and their appreciation for those who helped search him.
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
Sask. Lotto Max winner plans to pay off debts with $100,000 win
John Lalonde was waiting in line to pay for his groceries on June 24 when he remembered to check his Lotto Max ticket.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian food suppliers signal more price hikes coming to grocery stores
Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to grocery retailers informing them of upcoming price hikes.
-
KED is dead: Sudbury council ends involvement in Kingsway arena project
It was all eyes on Greater Sudbury’s city council meeting on Tuesday as the fate of the Kingsway Entertainment District was determined and after a marathon discussion, the city voted to formally ended its involvement in the development.
-
Sudbury man makes remarkable progress following devastating workplace injury
It’s been a scary couple of weeks for Cameron Stone and his family, but the Sudbury man says he's firmly on the road to recovery.
Edmonton
-
'I'm back': Evander Kane signs on for another 4 seasons with Oilers
The evening before NHL free agency began, Evander Kane signed a four-year, $5.125 million per year extension with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise key interest rate by 0.75% Wednesday
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
-
More charges laid against U.S. man after Edmonton teen's disappearance
The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl is facing additional charges.
Toronto
-
Ontario to reveal plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility
Ontario will release its plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility and update its testing strategy at an announcement on Wednesday.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise key interest rate by 0.75% Wednesday
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
-
Home price forecast for GTA slashed by Royal LePage over aggressive interest rate hikes
Royal LePage has cut its home price forecast for this year amid a series of aggressive interest rate hikes which have pushed up the cost of borrowing and cooled the demand for housing.
Calgary
-
'A disappointing day': Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau to test open market
Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has made the decision to test free agency. Flames GM Brad Treliving made the announcement on Tuesday evening.
-
Body of missing boater recovered near Canmore, 1 still unaccounted for
Four people were in the boat when it capsized. One of them was able to get to shore safely, one drowned and two others were reported missing.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise key interest rate by 0.75% Wednesday
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
Montreal
-
Quebec demands federally-regulated companies come up with plan to increase French at work
Quebec has started warning companies under federal jurisdiction that they have one month to devise a plan that complies with its new language regulations under Bill 96.
-
Blood donations desperately needed as Quebec enters 7th COVID-19 wave
Hema-Quebec is making an urgent call for blood donations as the province steadies into its seventh COVID-19 wave.
-
New Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 detected in Canada
A new Omicron subvariant that is driving infections in India has been detected in Canada.
Ottawa
-
Redblacks' Masoli calls out racism in CFL following Marino hit response
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has spoken out following Friday's game in which he was severely injured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, accusing the league of turning a blind eye to racism.
-
Ontario to reveal plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility
Ontario will release its plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility and update its testing strategy at an announcement on Wednesday.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise key interest rate by 0.75% Wednesday
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
Atlantic
-
Former neighbour stands by story RCMP did 'nothing' on N.S. killer's spousal abuse
A former neighbour of the man who carried out the 2020 Nova Scotia mass killing stood by her story on Tuesday that RCMP did "nothing" when she reported a violent domestic assault years before the rampage.
-
'A lot of isolation': Immunocompromised Maritimers feeling left behind as COVID-19 restrictions disappear
As COVID-19 restrictions disappear and Maritimers learn to live with the virus, some immunocompromised individuals say they're feeling left behind and forgotten.
-
Nova Scotia's doctor waitlist hits all-time high at 100,000 people
The number of Nova Scotians without a family doctor has hit an all-time high, with over 100,000 people on the waitlist this month.
Kitchener
-
‘I’m gonna have some real issues': Kitchener residents left with driveway paving regret
A number of residents living on Carleton Street in Kitchener say they’re feeling regret after agreeing to an unsolicited opportunity for driveway paving.
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
One airlifted after crash in Cambridge
One person has been airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash at a Cambridge roundabout.
Vancouver
-
'An immense tragedy': Family of man who died in B.C. workplace accident awarded $875K
The surviving family of a young man who died when he was crushed by a cement-pumping truck at a work site was awarded $875,000 by a B.C. court Monday, with the judge describing their loss as an "immense tragedy."
-
'A dilemma': Muddled messaging from B.C. health officials compounds booster availability confusion
Days after the province caved to public and political pressure on the availability of fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, British Columbians are increasingly confused and conflicted about what to do next.
-
'What kind of low-life does that?' Vancouver woman outraged after daughter beaten by 2 strangers
A Vancouver woman is outraged after her daughter was viciously attacked by two strangers in Kitsilano on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Uncommon courtesy? Viral video shows Victoria transit riders thanking bus drivers
The video was uploaded to TikTok on Monday, and has garnered more than 6 million views and tens of thousands of comments in about 24 hours.
-
Vancouver Island's major crime unit joins search for missing woman
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is joining the search for a missing Port Alberni woman who was last seen almost a week ago.
-
Premiers tell Ottawa to start funding talks over 'crumbling' health care
The federal government needs to stop “quibbling” with provinces and territories about health care and sit down with them to work out how to restore Canada's “crumbling” system, British Columbia Premier John Horgan said Tuesday.