A crash on Highway 14 in the R.M. of Montcalm Saturday night killed a 14-year-old girl and sent three people to hospital.

The RCMP said around 10:30 a.m. officers were patrolling the highway when they came across a two-vehicle crash about eight kilometres west of Highway 75.

Police say an investigation determined that a 24-year-old man from Maryfield, Sask. was driving westbound on Hwy 14 when the vehicle crossed over the centre line and collided with an eastbound vehicle.

A 14-year-old female passenger in the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The three other occupants from the same vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 62-year-old male driver of the eastbound vehicle was not injured.

Mounties believe seatbelts were being used and that alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.