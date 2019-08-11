14-year-old girl killed, three sent to hospital after crash in R.M. of Montcalm
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 10:58AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, August 11, 2019 1:07PM CST
A crash on Highway 14 in the R.M. of Montcalm Saturday night killed a 14-year-old girl and sent three people to hospital.
The RCMP said around 10:30 a.m. officers were patrolling the highway when they came across a two-vehicle crash about eight kilometres west of Highway 75.
Police say an investigation determined that a 24-year-old man from Maryfield, Sask. was driving westbound on Hwy 14 when the vehicle crossed over the centre line and collided with an eastbound vehicle.
A 14-year-old female passenger in the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The three other occupants from the same vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 62-year-old male driver of the eastbound vehicle was not injured.
Mounties believe seatbelts were being used and that alcohol was not a factor in the collision.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.