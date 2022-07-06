14-year-old girl missing in Winnipeg

14-year-old girl missing in Winnipeg

Saya Teichroew was last seen in the area of William Avenue and Sherbrook Street in Winnipeg on July 5, 2022. (Supplied: Winnipeg Police Service) Saya Teichroew was last seen in the area of William Avenue and Sherbrook Street in Winnipeg on July 5, 2022. (Supplied: Winnipeg Police Service)

