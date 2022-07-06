14-year-old girl missing in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday.

Police said Saya Teichroew was last seen in the area of William Avenue and Sherbrook Street in Winnipeg. Police said she was wearing a blue hoody with Winnie The Pooh on the front, with a white t-shirt and black sweats.

Police described the girl as being five-foot-four with long black hair.

Police say they are concerned for the girl's wellbeing and are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.