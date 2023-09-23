14-year-old recovering after downtown stabbing: Police

A 14-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Friday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, when officers were flagged down near the intersection of Carlton Street and Portage Avenue because of a stabbing.

Police found the 14-year-old male victim suffering from serious upper-body stab wounds. Officers applied chest seals and a tourniquet before paramedics arrived.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but was upgraded to stable before undergoing surgery.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with security video, dash camera footage, or other information that may help investigators to call 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).