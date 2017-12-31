

Beth Macdonell, CTV Winnipeg





CAA Manitoba says due the extreme and extended period of cold it has responded to a record number of calls for help.

“Our drivers have been extremely busy,” said spokesperson Erika Miller on Sunday.

CAA said it served 1,550 people on Saturday, and motorists who required a boost could be forced to wait up to 15-hours in Winnipeg.

“It might be quicker, and sometimes if you need a tow it depends what kind of equipment is out there and available Specialty equipment sometimes takes a little bit longer to get on the road.”

“Everything slows down in the cold. You’re fingers slowdown in the cold. Tasks take a little bit more time, and we really appreciate that our members are patient.”

Miller said the number of call CAA has been seeing are triple what the association experience in 2014, the most recent time records were previously broken.

She said for those venturing out over New Year’s to plan ahead.

"Calling a cab might be a good idea if you want to leave your car plugged in safe at home. Plugging in is the best thing you can do in this kind of weather," she said.

Miller said plugging in is one best things we can do to keep the key components of our vehicle warm and help the battery starts.