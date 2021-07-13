WINNIPEG -- The province handed out 15 tickets last week for people defying public health orders, with the majority being slapped on Manitobans caught gathering against public health orders.

In an enforcement update released Tuesday, the province said enforcement officials issued 57 warnings along with the 15 tickets during the week of July 5 to 11.

Nine people were handed $1,296 tickets, and the province said eight of these tickets were in connection to gatherings in private residences or outdoors.

Current public health orders limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people plus household members on private property and 25 people in a public place. Gathering inside a home is currently prohibited under the health orders.

The province said enforcement officials are investigating all large gatherings and rallies that they are aware of.

Four $298 tickets were handed to people not wearing a mask in an indoor public place.

The province said Ron's Custom Upholstery LTD and X Cue's Billiards and Café were both handed $5,000 tickets for allegedly breaking public health orders, but did not provide further details.

The province said since April 2020, it has handed out 2,055 tickets and issued 5,087 warnings.