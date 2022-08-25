15-year-old charged following Winnipeg homicide, Main Street assaults; warrant issued for a second teen

A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Point Douglas apartment and two assaults on Main Street on Monday that sent two men to hospital.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He has been detained in custody.

Police said a Canada-Wide warrant has been issued for a second youth male on the same charges. Police did not release the youth’s age in the news release.

Police were called to several incidents on Monday that they allege are connected.

Between 4:30 and 5 a.m., they responded to assaults in the 600 and 800 block of Main Street. Two men, both in their 50s, were hospitalized in critical condition.

“More arrests could be a factor, potentially for the assault in the 800 block. We know that the two people have been identified, but there could possibly be some other suspects involved in that one,” said Const. Dani McKinnon.

McKinnon said both men remain in critical condition as well.

“Investigators believe there are potentially other victims that were assaulted and have not met with police. Police want to help these victims and hopefully glean more information about the suspects by speaking with them.”

At 7 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue, where the body of a woman was found inside. The victim has been identified as Danielle Dawn Ballantyne, 36, of Winnipeg.

Police said another assault that happened at Logan Avenue and the Disraeli Freeway that same morning is still being investigated. Police noted they believe it was connected to the other assaults but they are trying to determine what suspects were involved.

McKinnon said it’s believed all the attacks were random.

The homicide unit is investigating the homicide and the assaults.