15-year-old charged in Moose Lake homicide
RCMP in Moose Lake, Man. are looking into the cause of a fatal shooting in the community.
Mounties say it happened Sept. 2 around 2:45 a.m., when officers responded to reports of a shooting.
They arrived at a Moose Lake residence to find a 34-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was life-flighted to Winnipeg where he died shortly after. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
RCMP say multiple units are still in the community due to "ongoing violence and threats." The extra help is assisting the Moose Lake detachment with conducting check stops, patrolling and responding to calls.
RCMP said there have been several reports of shots fired - and a residence shot at - over the course of the past several days.
"After the victim of the homicide was shot, there were rumours of a retaliation in the community," said the RCMP in an email to CTV News.
It goes on to say the extra resources were brought in out of an abundance of caution.
Update: On Sept. 3, 2023, RCMP said they had arrested a 15-year-old male from Mosakahiken Cree Nation, and charged him with 2nd Degree murder in connection to the death.
RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.
