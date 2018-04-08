

CTV Winnipeg





A 15 year-old boy is dead after a pickup truck flipped over in a field off of Road 66 West, approximately five kilometres southwest of Bruxelles on Saturday.

The truck had two occupants, both from the RM of Lorne. The driver, 18-year-old Kyle Nolan Devos, has been charged with Impaired Driving Causing Death in addition to other charges.

Manitou RCMP responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. Investigators say the truck was driving in a field when it flipped over. Police said Devos was wearing a seatbelt and the 15-year-old deceased passenger was not.

Devos was remanded into custody and will appear in court in Portage La Prairie on Monday.