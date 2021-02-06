WINNIPEG -- Max, a 16-year-old cougar at the Assiniboine Zoo, was put down by veterinary staff after failing health was affecting his quality of life, according to a Facebook post by the zoo.

The cat had been a resident at the zoo since 2004 and had received specialized care for kidney failure and arthritis. The zoo said he was also recently diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and diabetes.

The decision to euthanize Max came after the zoo’s veterinary team performed a quality of life assessment. The zoo said all of Max’s ailments were common in older cats, but combined were taking their toll.

The zoo said Max will be missed by all the staff, volunteers and visitors.