WINNIPEG -- A 16-year-old girl has died following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening, the Winnipeg Police Service said.

A news release from police sent Thursday morning said the victim was taken to hospital after being treated on scene by officers, but passed away from her injuries.

More information will be provided at a news conference Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will livestream the event.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is investigating the incident.

Police said the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

According to the IIU, the investigation involved a stolen vehicle, which was stopped at the intersection.

“While apprehending the occupants of the vehicle an officer discharged their firearm striking a female occupant,” the IIU stated in its release.

A number of vehicles surrounded by police tape could be seen in the area Wednesday night. One vehicle with its doors open was pushed up against a police cruiser. The front driver-side window appeared to have been smashed and items of clothing were strewn on the road.

The IIU is asking anyone with information or video footage that may assist the investigation to call 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation continued to disrupt traffic Thursday morning. Lagimodiere Boulevard is closed to traffic in both directions south of Fermor Avenue.

Police said Lagimodiere Boulevard is expected to remain closed from Fermor Avenue south to East Mint Place until at least the afternoon.

-With files from CTV's Danton Unger and Jeremie Charron

This is a breaking news story. More to come.