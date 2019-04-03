

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Flin Flon, Man., are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in his home. Officers were called to a residence on Callinan Street on Monday evening at 9 p.m.

They found a teenager with a life-threatening stab wound and immediately applied pressure to stop the bleeding.

The victim was transported to hospital where he remains in stable, but critical condition.

Mounties tracked down a 16-year-old male suspect who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and a number of bail violations.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in The Pas Provincial Court on Thursday