17-year-old arrested in random Weston-area stabbing: Police

Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a random stabbing incident early Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it was around 4:20 a.m. when they were called to the first 100 block of Keewatin Street for reports of a man who had been stabbed.

Responding officers found a 63-year-old male victim at the home suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

The K-9 unit came in to help search the area. Police found a suspect nearby and arrested him without any problems. Officers seized a sharp-edged weapon and a small quantity of methamphetamine as evidence.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit believe the suspect entered the victim’s residence through a window, stabbed him, and then fled the scene. The suspect and victim did not know each other, and police think it was a random incident.

A 17-year-old male from Winnipeg faces several charges, which have yet to be proven in court.

He was released on an undertaking and an appearance notice as mandated by the Criminal Code.