17-year-old charged after car crashes into house
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 7:11AM CST
One man is in custody after a stolen car crashed into a house in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
On Monday afternoon, members of the Winnipeg Police Service saw a car that was reported stolen in the College and Powers area.
The police said that officers began to follow the car, which sped up and crashed into a house in the 400 block of Mountain Avenue.
No one was hurt in the collision.
Two males fled the car and one was apprehended.
A 17-year-old male has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was taken into custody.