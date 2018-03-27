

CTV Winnipeg





One man is in custody after a stolen car crashed into a house in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

On Monday afternoon, members of the Winnipeg Police Service saw a car that was reported stolen in the College and Powers area.

The police said that officers began to follow the car, which sped up and crashed into a house in the 400 block of Mountain Avenue.

No one was hurt in the collision.

Two males fled the car and one was apprehended.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was taken into custody.