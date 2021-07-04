WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are calling the death of a 17-year-old a homicide after he died from injuries received during an assault.

Winnipeg Police Service said officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue for an assault around 3:00 a.m. early Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old identified as Jaden Charles John Oman was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Police said the investigation is continuing by members of the homicide unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).