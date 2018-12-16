

CTV Winnipeg





Two arrests have been made in connection to a violent carjacking that took place in Winnipeg on Wednesday. Police say a 17-year-old girl had just parked her car around 5:30 p.m. on the 500 block of London Street, when she was approached by a man and a woman. The woman proceeded to beat her with a baton and the man threatened her with a knife.

They stole her keys and drove off with her vehicle. Police say the victim is not seriously injured and did not require medical attention.

A short time later the victim’s debit card, which she had left in her vehicle, was used at a convenience store in the Dufferin neighbourhood.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers saw the stolen vehicle being driven by a woman in the Toronto Street and St. Matthews area. The woman immediately attempted to flee from police, resulting in a high-speed chase. A short time later, she crashed into a tree in the 200 block of Toronto Street.

Officers say both suspects ran from the vehicle in an attempt to escape.

Alexis Kelly Karen Hourie, 20, faces several charges including robbery, flight while pursued by peace officer, driving while disqualified, fraud under $5000 and three counts of possession of a weapon.

Mark Bosadas Marmeto, 28, has been charged with robbery, fraud under $5000 and three counts of possession of a weapon.

Both have been detained in custody.