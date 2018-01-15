

CTV Winnipeg





Thompson RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a 17-year-old boy last heard from on January 7.

Investigators said 17-year-old Lucas Soulier did not return to his residence. He has not been seen or heard from since Jan., 7.

RCMP believes the teen may either be in Thompson or Leaf Rapids.

RCMP said they are concerned for Soulier’s well-being and ask anyone with information to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.