17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP

Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.

RCMP tweeted Sunday afternoon that one of the passengers of the minibus that drove into the path of a semi-truck on June 15 had passed away.

"On July 16, 2023, a 79-year-old female who had been in hospital since the collision on June 15, 2023, succumbed to her injuries," said the RCMP in a news release.

In total, 17 of the 26 people involved in the crash have died. Six remain in hospital.