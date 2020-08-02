WINNIPEG -- Health officials are advising that 18 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 435.

Data on the number of active cases, people recovered, and tests administrated will be updated on Tuesday due to the holiday weekend.

According to Friday's numbers, six people are hospitalized, with five people in intensive care. The province also reported 70 active cases. Those numbers do not include the two new cases announced on Saturday or the 18 announced on Sunday.

The province reported 337 people have now recovered from the virus as of Friday. The total number of deaths in Manitoba remains at eight.

Almost 90,000 laboratory tests have been administered since February. Manitoba's current five-day test positivity rate is 0.40 per cent.