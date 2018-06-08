Featured
18-year-old charged in fatal crash in Portage la Prairie
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 10:01AM CST
A one-vehicle crash has left one person dead in Island Park in Portage la Prairie.
RCMP were called to the scene around 2 a.m. on Friday to find a pickup truck had hit a large tree.
One of the two occupants of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have charged 18-year-old Brandon Friesen with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
Police continue to investigate alongside the RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.