WINNIPEG -- An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in St. Theresa Point, Man.

According to RCMP, on September 24, Mounties received a call about an unresponsive woman in a St. Theresa Point home.

Upon arriving, officers declared the 35-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Kelton Wood,18, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death.

RCMP is continuing to investigate.

St. Theresa Point First Nation is about 800 kilometres north of Winnipeg, near the Manitoba-Ontario border.

No charges have been proven in court.