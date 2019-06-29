

Jeremie Charron, CTV News Winnipeg





The RCMP says a teen hiker was found dead Friday near the Mantario Trail, after its operational communications centre received a distress signal around 4 p.m. from a personal satellite messenger device.

Mounties say further investigation determined that an 18-year-old male hiker from East St. Paul was dropped-off with supplies near Caddy Lake earlier that morning.

The RCMP says a helicopter that was already in the area was notified of the distress signal and began to search for the teen.

Around 6 p.m., the helicopter spotted the hiker and noted he was not moving. The helicopter was unable to land due to the terrain.

In addition to the helicopter search, members of the Falcon Lake RCMP, EMS, Manitoba Sustainable Development, and the Whiteshell Fire Department made their way to the remote location to search for the teen.

The RCMP says at 7:50 p.m., the 18-year-old male was found dead by searchers near the trail on the east side of Marion Lake.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.