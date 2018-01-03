

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged an 18-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a taxi driver before breaking into two garages and damaging multiple vehicles on New Year’s Day.

Police said the crime spree began around 8:40 p.m. when police heard of a dispute between a cab driver and passenger in the Burrows Avenue-Buller Street area. The driver said a male passenger pulled out a knife, punched him numerous times and stole money from him.

The driver suffered minor facial injuries, police said.

Three hours later the same suspect broke into two different garages in the 1200 block of Manitoba Avenue. Police said he damaged the window of a vehicle and stole tools from the first garage. Nothing was stolen from the second garage.

Police said the suspect then broke into two vehicles parked on the same block on Manitoba Avenue, damaging the window to one of them and stealing medication.

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 2, officers located and arrested the suspect in the Shaughnessy Street-Pritchard Avenue area.

James Albert Sumner, 18, has been charged with multiple offences including robbery and break and enter with intent.

He remains in custody.