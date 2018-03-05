

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said an 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted over the weekend following a confrontation with two men.

Police said it happened Sunday between 6 and 7 a.m. when an 18-year-old woman reported that she was walking in the Ellice Avenue-Home Street area and was approached by two unknown men who produced a weapon and took her purse.

The woman ran after the suspects and into a nearby lane where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

The woman was treated in hospital and released.

Police describe both suspects as being in their early 20s with thin builds and short black hair that is shaved on the sides.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-5245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.