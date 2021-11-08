18-year-old woman’s death being investigated as a homicide: Manitoba RCMP

WINNIPEG -

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide following the death of an 18-year-old woman over the weekend.

On Saturday around 2:50 a.m., Mounties went to a home in Fisher River Cree Nation for a report of a disturbance.

When officers got to the home, they found an 18-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and a 16-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died on Sunday. Officers are investigating her death as a homicide.

RCMP officers continue to investigate the incident.