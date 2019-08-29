A 19-year-old man is facing a charge of manslaughter following a homicide in Shamattawa, Man., on Tuesday, according to RCMP.

Mounties were called to the community nursing station around 6:15 a.m. after an unresponsive 24-year-old man was brought in and was later pronounced dead.

RCMP investigated the death as a homicide and made an arrest.

Shamattawa’s Dural Miles has been charged with manslaughter and three counts of breach of recognizance. He is in custody and will be in Thompson Provincial Court on Thursday.

Police continue to investigate.