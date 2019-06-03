

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Poplar River First Nation, Man., have charged a 19-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 24-year-old.

On Friday around 8:45 a.m. police were told a man was taken to hospital after an assault left him with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Poplar River’s Brendon Valiquette, 19, is in custody and charged with manslaughter. Two other people, a 28-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, were also arrested for pending assault charges.

The RCMP continues to investigate.