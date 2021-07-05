WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a man in connection with a fatal assault that left a 17-year-old dead on July 4.

Police detained and charged Samuel David Hastings, 19, with second-degree murder on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue for an assault at around 3:00 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Police allege Hastings and 17-year-old Jaden Charles John Oman got into an argument that escalated into an assault.

Oman was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Police said Hastings was taken into custody soon after. The charge has not been proven in court.