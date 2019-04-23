A Manitoba man who shot a RCMP officer in the back of the head last year learned his fate in a Minnedosa, Man. courtroom Tuesday.

Therae Racette-Beaulieu, 19, has been sentenced to a total of 18 years in custody for the attempted murder of RCMP Cpl. Graeme Kingdon and his partner as well as a break and enter and robbery which preceded the shooting near Onanole, Man. in August 2018. He had pleaded guilty.

Cpl. Kingdon was shot when he and his partner responded to a break and enter at a rural property near the western Manitoba community.

Court heard Kingdon, who survived the shooting, is still dealing with significant impacts from his injuries and has been unable to resume his career as a police officer.

Judge John Combs called Racette-Beaulieu’s actions disturbing and abhorrent.

Racette-Beaulieu received a credit of nine months for time served in pre-sentence custody.

More to come...