A 19-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, following an Adsum Drive home invasion, Winnipeg police said.

It was around 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 12, when officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Adsum Drive. Police said residents in the area reported seeing a number of people enter a house and then heard gunshots.

When officers arrived at the house, police said they found an unconscious 19-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The major crimes unit began investigating, and on Oct. 14 arrested two suspects at separate residences in the Maples neighbourhood. Police said one suspect was found wearing two sets of body armour.

Jaycee Ryan Danielson, 18, has been charged with eight separate firearm related charges, including discharging a firearm with intent, as well as aggravated assault.

James Cole Richard, 24, of the Lake St. Martin area is facing nine separate firearm related charges, as well as aggravated assault, two counts of possession of body armour without a valid permit, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order, and two counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

Both men have been detained in custody, police said.