Churchill, MB., known as the polar bear capital of the world, is getting a new facility aimed at educating visitors and supporting research about polar bears.

On Tuesday night at the Polar Bear Gala in Toronto it was announced that Dani Reiss, the president and CEO of Canada Goose, will be donating $1 million to help support the creation of The Polar Bears International House.

“Over the last decade of working with PBI (Polar Bears International), I have seen first-hand the passion and energy that the team puts into their important research and efforts to ensure polar bears have a future,” said Reiss in a press release.

“It is a privilege to be a part of helping them build a much-needed facility which will serve as a launch site for PBI’s research and educational activities on polar bear habitat conservation, around the world.”

The facility will host visiting scientists, educators and special guests, and it will serve as a community gathering place. It will also include a workspace, bunkhouse, kitchen and space to store equipment.

The construction is set to begin at the start of the fall 2018 polar season and it will be built on donated land on Churchill’s main street.