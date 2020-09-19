Advertisement
2 arrested in drug bust on Manitoba First Nation
Published Saturday, September 19, 2020 3:45PM CST
RCMP seized cash and drugs from a Peguis First Nation home. (Source: RCMP)
WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers arrested two people after finding drugs and cash in a home on Pequis First Nation.
According to RCMP, on Friday, officers with a search warrant entered a home on the First Nation and seized a large sum of cash, 90 grams of cocaine and other drug related paraphernalia.
RCMP said the search warrant was part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Officers arrested a 57-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from Peguis First Nation. They were later released and are scheduled to appear in court on December 15.