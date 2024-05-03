2 charged after police find 'concerning and diverse' explosives at Manitoba home

Winnipeg police say they have arrested two people in their 20s after a large amount of explosives were found in a home outside of Winnipeg, Man.

On Thursday, Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) and RCMP executed two search warrants in Headingley and in west Winnipeg.

Inspector Elton Hall with the police service's organized crime section said a “concerning and diverse quantity of explosive substances” was seized from a home in Headingley, along with numerous firearms and ammunition.

“The devices and the explosive material were significant, and we’re concerned,” he said.

Evan Luke Reimer, 24, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of explosives and theft under $5,000. The charges have not been proven in court.

According to Hall, he was out on bail at the time of his arrest.

A 23-year-old man is also facing firearms-related charges and was released on an undertaking.

Police allege the pair was planning to detonate an explosive outside of the city over the May long weekend.

Hall said police are in the early stages of an investigation, and are seeking information about Reimer, including who he may have associated with or any interaction they witnessed.

“Any retail outlets engaged in the sale of firearms or explosive substances- or accelerants involving Evan Reimer or any individuals associated with Evan Reimer- should contact police,” Hall said.

Hall added police are also investigating a previous explosion that happened several months ago in Headingley that they allege Reimer was involved with. A specific date of the explosion was not shared by Hall.

Police said at this time, there is no specific threat to the public.