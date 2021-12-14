2 deaths, 164 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Manitoba

Manitoba reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 164 new cases.

The death toll now sits at 1,355 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Manitoba also crossed the 70,000 total case milestone on Tuesday. Since the pandemic started, there have been 70,140 cases reported in Manitoba.

Of the 164 new cases announced Tuesday, 88 were in fully vaccinated Manitobans, 61 were in people who are not vaccinated and 15 are in people with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are currently 1,724 active cases and 67,061 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Winnipeg had the majority of the new cases on Tuesday, with 73, followed by 36 in Southern Health. The Northern Health Region had 28 new cases, the Prairie Mountain Health Region had 17 cases and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had 10 cases.

Manitoba is reporting 135 hospitalizations related to COVID-19; of those hospitalizations, 85 people have active cases of COVID-19. There are 34 patients in Manitoba ICUs receiving care for COVID-19, with 26 who have active COVID-19.

Of the hospitalizations with active COVID-19, 54 people are not vaccinated, 27 people are fully vaccinated, and four are partially vaccinated.

Among ICU patients with active COVID-19, 24 are not vaccinated. The remaining ICU patients include one fully-vaccinated person and one partially-vaccinated person.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is six per cent.

As of Tuesday, 83.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 78 per cent have received two doses.