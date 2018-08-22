

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service fought a fire Wednesday on Manitoba Avenue, the second one on the street in less than 24 hours.

Just after 2:30 a.m., firefighters battled a blaze in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue. Crews managed to extinguish the fire, located on the back porch area of a home.

Before the arrival of the fire service, six people escaped the residence. No one was hurt.

This fire came less than 24 hours after another blaze destroyed a house in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.

The fire service said the cause of both fires is being investigated.

No word yet on the cost estimate for damages in either fires.