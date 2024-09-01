2 hospitalized after back-to-back stabbings in downtown Winnipeg
A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after two back-to-back stabbings in the city’s downtown area Friday night.
Around 8 p.m., police were called to the park at Portage Avenue and Carlton Street, after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed8 in the upper body. When officers arrived, the victim, who is in his 50s, was treated with a chest seal before being taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since stabilized.
Shortly after, a second stabbing took place on Graham Avenue near Garry Street. A man in his 20s was stabbed in the lower abdomen. He received emergency medical care from responding officers and was also taken to hospital in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.
The suspect left the area by bus.
Once the suspect got off the bus, police found the man in the river near the city’s Point Douglas neighbourhood. He swam back to the bank and was taken into custody.
The investigation revealed the suspect and the first victim knew each other and were drinking alcohol together at the park before a fight broke out and the victim was stabbed. When the suspect ran off, two men confronted him – including the second victim who was also stabbed.
The 38-year-old has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.
He was detained in custody and police continue to investigate the incidents.
