2 men charged in connection with West Broadway shooting in June
Winnipeg police investigate after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Balmoral and Young streets on June 14, 2021. (CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)
WINNIPEG -- Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in June.
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to the shooting on June 14 near the intersection of Young and Balmoral streets.
A man with a gunshot wound was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Kyle Anthony Braithwaite.
Police say Dahir Abdi, 19, and Theodoros Kyriakakos, 21, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with first-degree murder. They were detained in custody.
None of the charges have been tested in court.