WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers from Churchill and Killarney, Man., are investigating after two people died in separate snowmobile crashes over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Killarney RCMP responded to a report of a snowmobile colliding with a tree near Orillia Street, just north-west of the community of Ninette.

A 28-year-old man, from the RM of Prairie Lakes, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries. RCMP said he was not wearing a helmet.

The second incident happened Sunday morning in the back lane near Kelsey Boulevard. A 20-year-old man from Churchill, Man., was going northbound when he crashed into a south-facing flat deck semi-trailer.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and RCMP said he wasn’t wearing a helmet either.

RCMP said both collisions are under investigation.